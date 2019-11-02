Non-Subsidised LPG Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 76.5/Cylinder This Month: 10 Things To Know

Currently, the government subsidises 12 cylinders of 14.2 kilograms each per household in a year.

Non-subsidised LPG or cooking gas prices were increased for the third consecutive month in November. The rise in the non-subsidised prices of LPG was to the tune of Rs 76-76.5 per cylinder of 14.2 kilograms in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai, according to Indian Oil Corporation - the supplier of cooking gas under brand Indane. Currently, the government subsidises 12 cylinders of 14.2 kilograms each per household in a year. For any additional purchases, the consumer has to bear the market price.