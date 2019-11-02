Non-Subsidised LPG Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 76.5/Cylinder This Month: 10 Things To Know

Here are 10 things to know about non-subsidised LPG cylinder prices:
- The non-subsidised LPG prices have been revised to Rs 681.50 per cylinder in Delhi and Rs 651 in Mumbai.
- That marks a hike of Rs 76.5 per cylinder in Delhi and Mumbai respectively.
- In Kolkata and Chennai, the rates of non-subsidised LPG have been increased to Rs 706 per cylinder and Rs 696 per cylinder respectively.
- These rates mark a raise of Rs 76 per cylinder in Kolkata and Chennai compared to the prices last month.
- The prices of 19-kilogram cylinders have been revised to Rs 1,204 per cylinder in Delhi and Rs 1,151.50 per cylinder in Mumbai.
- The prices of 19-kilogram cylinders have been revised to Rs 1,258 per cylinder in Kolkata and Rs 1,319 per cylinder in Chennai.
- The amount of subsidy provided by the government on the quota of 12 cylinders per year varies from month to month.
- Factors such as changes in the average international benchmark LPG prices and foreign exchange rates determine the amount of subsidy.
- In October, the prices of LPG in metros were hiked to the tune of Rs 12.5-15 per cylinder of 14.2 kilograms, compared with the previous month.
- The prices of LPG have been increased by a cumulative Rs 107 per cylinder in Delhi and and Rs 105 per cylinder in Mumbai since August - an increase of 18.62 per cent and 19.12 per cent respectively.
Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.