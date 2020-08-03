LPG Price Today: Cooking Gas Prices Nearly Unchanged This Month. Check Out Latest Rates Here

LPG Cylinder Price Today: Currently, the price of Indane LPG is at Rs 594/cylinder in Delhi

LPG Cylinder Price: From August 1, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices were almost left unchanged at existing levels in metros. Currently, any revisions in cooking gas prices in the country are implemented on the first day of a month. In June and July, LPG prices were increased marginally, which followed three straight months of reduction. In Kolkata, the price of non-subsidised LPG was raised to Rs 621 per cylinder (14.2 kilograms) from Rs 620.50, and left unchanged at existing levels in other metros, according to data from Indian Oil Corporation, which supplies LPG under brand Indane.

Currently, Indiane LPG consumers in Delhi and Mumbai have to shell out Rs 594 for each non-subsidised refill of 14.2 per kilograms.

Here are the latest LPG prices in the four metros:

City Price In Rupees Per 14.2 KG Cylinder With Effect From August 1 Existing Delhi 594.00 594.00 Kolkata 621.00 620.50 Mumbai 594.00 594.00 Chennai 610.50 610.50 (Source: iocl.com)

How Non-Subsidised LPG Prices Have Been Changed In Recent Past

(Since May, the price of non-subsidised cylinders in the national capital have remained around the levels last seen in September last year)

Currently, the government subsidises 12 cylinders of 14.2 kilograms each per household in a year. The consumer has to make any additional purchases of LPG cylinders at the market price.

The amount of subsidy provided by the government on the annual quota of 12 refills varies from month to month. The subsidy is determined broadly by factors such as crude oil and foreign exchange rates.