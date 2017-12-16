LPG Cylinder Prices In Top Cities After Latest Revision

(The price of LPG cylinder in the four metros - Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai - as given by Indian Oil on its website)

Latest LPG cylinder rates (subsidised)

Latest LPG cylinder rates (non-subsidised)

Non-subsidised LPG prices have come in the range of Rs 719-766 per cylinder and subsidised cooking gas in Rs 483.69-498.43 in the four major cities after the latest revision. Effective December 1, 2017, non-subsidised LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) or cooking gas costs Rs 747 per cylinder in Delhi, Rs 766 per cylinder in Kolkata, Rs 719 per cylinder in Mumbai and Rs 756 per cylinder in Chennai, according to Indian Oil Corporation - the country's largest fuel retailer. These rates are for the cylinder of size 14.2 kilograms (kg), Indian Oil Corp noted on its website - iocl.com.Every household in the country is entitled to 12 LPG cylinders of 14.2 kg each at subsidised rates in a year. Any requirement beyond that is to be purchased at market price (non-subsidised LPG rates).From December 1, 2017, subsidised LPG cylinder prices by Indane, an LPG brand of Indian Oil, were at Rs 495.69 per cylinder in Delhi, Rs 498.43 per cylinder in Kolkata, Rs 493.38 per cylinder in Mumbai and Rs 483.69 per cylinder in Chennai, according to the Indian Oil website.Effective December 1, 2017, non-subsidised LPG by Indane is sold at Rs 747 per cylinder in Delhi, Rs 766 per cylinder in Kolkata, Rs 719 per cylinder in Mumbai and Rs 756 per cylinder in Chennai, according to the IOC website.(Some of previous prices of non-subsidised LPG cylinders, as given on the IOC website)Previously, LPG was sold at Rs 742 per cylinder in Delhi, Rs 759.50 per cylinder in Kolkata and Rs 750 per cylinder in Chennai.