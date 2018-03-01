LPG Cylinder Prices Cut: How Much You Have To Pay

|Subsidised LPG rate
|Non-subsidised LPG rate
|(in Rs per 14.2 Kg cylinder)
|1-Mar
|1-Feb
|1-Dec
|1-Mar
|1-Feb
|1-Dec
|Delhi
|493.09
|495.63
|495.69
|689
|736
|747
|Kolkata
|496.07
|498.6
|498.43
|711.5
|757
|766
|Mumbai
|490.8
|493.37
|493.38
|661
|708
|719
|Chennai
|481.21
|483.77
|483.69
|699.5
|746
|756
|(Source: iocl.com)
Thursday's revision marks the third in LPG cylinder rates so far this year. Subsidised LPG or cooking gas prices have in calendar year 2018 so far come down by Rs 2.6 per cylinder in Delhi, Rs 2.36 per cylinder in Kolkata, Rs 2.58 per cylinder in Mumbai and Rs 2.48 per cylinder in Chennai, according to Indian Oil Corporation's website - iocl.com.
Non-subsidised LPG cylinder rates
After the March 1 revision, non-subsidised LPG or cooking gas now costs Rs 689 per cylinder (14.2 kg) in Delhi, Rs 711.5 per cylinder in Kolkata, Rs 661 per cylinder in Mumbai and Rs 699.5 per cylinder in Chennai, according to Indian Oil, the country's largest fuel retailer. The new non-subsidised LPG prices are lower by Rs 47, Rs 45.5, Rs 47 and Rs 46.5 per cylinder in the four metros.
So far this year, the non-subsidised LPG rates have come down by Rs 58 in Delhi and Mumbai, Rs 54.5 in Kolkata and Rs 56.5 in Chennai.
The given LPG rates reflect the effective cost to consumer for an LPG cylinder of 14.2 Kg after subsidy in metros, according to Indian Oil, which supplies LPG or cooking gas under brand Indane.
Every household in the country is entitled to 12 LPG cylinders of 14.2 kg each at subsidised rates in a year. Any requirement beyond that is to be purchased at market price (non-subsidised LPG rates).