LPG Cylinder Prices Cut: How Much You Have To Pay

LPG consumers will pay Rs 2.54 less in Delhi, Rs 2.53 in Kolkata, Rs 2.57 in Mumbai and Rs 2.56 less in Chennai for a 14.2 kg cylinder of LPG or cooking gas at subsidised rates.

Business | | Updated: March 01, 2018 10:46 IST
From March 1, LPG consumers will pay Rs 2.54 less for a cylinder of LPG or cooking gas in Delhi

LPG or cooking gas cylinders will cost less from this month. Subsidised LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) rates as well as non-subsidised rates have been revised in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai. Effective March 1, 2018, a subsidised LPG cylinder of 14.2 kilograms will cost Rs 493.09 in Delhi, Rs 496.07 in Kolkata, Rs 490.8 in Mumbai and Rs 481.21 in Chennai, according to Indian Oil Corporation. That means LPG consumers will pay Rs 2.54 less in Delhi, Rs 2.53 in Kolkata, Rs 2.57 in Mumbai and Rs 2.56 less in Chennai for a cylinder of LPG or cooking gas at subsidised rates.
 
 Subsidised LPG rateNon-subsidised LPG rate
  (in Rs per 14.2 Kg cylinder)
 1-Mar1-Feb1-Dec1-Mar1-Feb1-Dec
Delhi493.09495.63495.69689736747
Kolkata496.07498.6498.43711.5757766
Mumbai490.8493.37493.38661708719
Chennai481.21483.77483.69699.5746756
(Source: iocl.com)

Thursday's revision marks the third in LPG cylinder rates so far this year. Subsidised LPG or cooking gas prices have in calendar year 2018 so far come down by Rs 2.6 per cylinder in Delhi, Rs 2.36 per cylinder in Kolkata, Rs 2.58 per cylinder in Mumbai and Rs 2.48 per cylinder in Chennai, according to Indian Oil Corporation's website - iocl.com.

Non-subsidised LPG cylinder rates

After the March 1 revision, non-subsidised LPG or cooking gas now costs Rs 689 per cylinder (14.2 kg) in Delhi, Rs 711.5 per cylinder in Kolkata, Rs 661 per cylinder in Mumbai and Rs 699.5 per cylinder in Chennai, according to Indian Oil, the country's largest fuel retailer. The new non-subsidised LPG prices are lower by Rs 47, Rs 45.5, Rs 47 and Rs 46.5 per cylinder in the four metros.

So far this year, the non-subsidised LPG rates have come down by Rs 58 in Delhi and Mumbai, Rs 54.5 in Kolkata and Rs 56.5 in Chennai.

The given LPG rates reflect the effective cost to consumer for an LPG cylinder of 14.2 Kg after subsidy in metros, according to Indian Oil, which supplies LPG or cooking gas under brand Indane.

Subsidised LPG cylinder quota

Every household in the country is entitled to 12 LPG cylinders of 14.2 kg each at subsidised rates in a year. Any requirement beyond that is to be purchased at market price (non-subsidised LPG rates).

