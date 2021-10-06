LPG Cylinder Price: Cooking Gas Rates Up Rs 15, Here's How Much You Pay For A Cylinder

LPG Cooking Gas Price: In Delhi, the price of non-subsidised LPG is Rs 899.50 per cylinder.

LPG Cylinder Price: Non-subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices were hiked by Rs 15 on Wednesday, October 6, in line with the surge in international fuel prices. In the national capital, a non-subsidised 14.2 kg cylinder will now cost Rs 899.50 - which was earlier priced at Rs 884.50 per cylinder. A 5 kg cylinder will now be sold at Rs 502, according to news agency ANI.

Petroleum companies have increased the price of domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 15. The price of a non-subsidized 14.2 kg cylinder in Delhi is now Rs 899.50. The new rate of 5kg cylinder is now Rs 502. The new rates are effective from today. pic.twitter.com/nQqtgdOq7q — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2021

Earlier, a non-subsidised 14.2 kg cylinder was priced Rs 884.50 per cylinder in Delhi, Rs 911 per cylinder in Kolkata, Rs 884.50 per cylinder in Mumbai, and Rs 900.50 per cylinder in Chennai, according to data by Indian Oil Corporation.

Simultaneously, fuel prices were hiked for the second straight day today across the four metro cities. In the national capital, petrol rates were hiked by 30 paise per litre and is now being sold at Rs 102.94 per litre, according to the state-run oil refiner. Similarly, diesel rates increased by 35 paise per litre in Delhi and is now being sold at Rs 91.42 per litre.

Meanwhile, global benchmark Brent jumped to $ 82.53 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate rose to $ 78.87 a barrel. U.S. oil prices rose for the fifth consecutive day on Wednesday to their highest since 2014 amid global concerns on energy supply amid signs of tightness in crude, natural gas and coal markets.