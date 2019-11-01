From Today, Non-Subsidised LPG Cylinder Becomes More Expensive. Check Rates Here

Latest LPG Prices: The amount of subsidy provided by the government varies from month to month

Highlights Non-subsidised LPG price hiked by Rs 76.5/cylinder in Delhi this month From November 1, LPG rate at Rs 681.5/cylinder in Delhi, Rs 651 in Mumbai Cooking gas price in Delhi up 18.62% in three straight monthly revisions

Non-subsidised LPG or cooking gas prices were increased with effect from November 1, 2019. That marked a third straight monthly hike in the prices. In Delhi and Mumbai, the hike was to the tune of Rs 76.5 per cylinder, according to Indian Oil Corporation, which supplies LPG under brand Indane. With effect from November 1, the non-subsidised LPG rates have been revised to Rs 681.5 per cylinder in Delhi and Rs 651 in Mumbai. In October, the prices had stood at Rs 605 per cylinder and Rs 574.5 per cylinder respectively, according to Indian Oil's website - iocl.com.

In Kolkata and Chennai, the rates of non-subsidised LPG have been increased by Rs 76 per cylinder each to Rs 706 per cylinder and Rs 696 per cylinder respectively.

LPG Cylinder (Cooking Gas) Price In Metros

Metro Non-subsidised LPG Price Per 14.2 KG Cylinder (In Rupees) November October Delhi 681.5 605 Kolkata 706 630 Mumbai 651 574.5 Chennai 696 620 (Source: iocl.com)

From November 1, the prices of 19-kilogram cylinders have been revised to Rs 1,204.00 per unit in Delhi and Rs 1,151.50 in Mumbai, according to Indian Oil.

The prices of LPG have been increased by a cumulative Rs. 107 per cylinder in Delhi and Rs. 105 per cylinder in Mumbai since August - an increase of 18.62 per cent and 19.12 per cent respectively.

Currently, the government subsidises 12 cylinders of 14.2 kilograms each per household in a year. the consumer has to make any additional purchases at the market price.

The amount of subsidy provided by the government on the quota of 12 cylinders per year varies from month to month.

Factors such as changes in the average international benchmark LPG prices and foreign exchange rates determine the amount of subsidy.

