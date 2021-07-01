Cooking Gas Rates Hiked By Rs 25, Here's How Much You Pay For A Cylinder

LPG Cooking Gas Price: In Delhi, the price of non-subsidised LPG is Rs 834.50 per cylinder.

LPG Cylinder Price: Non-subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices have been increased by Rs 25.50 on July 1, 2021. From July 1, the price of non-subsidised LPG will be Rs 834.50 per cylinder (14.2 kilograms) each in Delhi and Mumbai, according to Indian Oil Corporation. The price of LPG cylinder is the highest in Chennai, at Rs 850.50. With the latest price hike, LPG prices have gone up by Rs 140 per 14.2-kg cylinder in the last six months.

Indian Oil, the country's largest fuel retailer, supplies LPG cylinders under the brand Indane.

Here are the current prices of Indane non-subsidised LPG in the four metros:

City Price In Rupees Per 14.2 KG Cylinder With Effect From July 1 June 1 May 1 Delhi 834.50 809 809 Kolkata 835.50 835 835 Mumbai 834.50 809 809 Chennai 850.50 825 825 (Source: iocl.com)

The price of a 19 kg commercial cylinder has been increased by Rs 76.

The hike in the LPG comes at a time when petrol and diesel rates are at record highs across the country. Petrol prices have already crossed the Rs 100 mark in Mumbai and are inching towards the 3-figure mark in the other metro cities.

Meanwhile, the Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices have been increased by Rs 2,354/kl and the new price in Delhi is Rs 68,262/kL.

The government subsidises 12 cylinders of 14.2 kilograms each per household every year. Customers have to make any additional purchases of LPG cylinders at the market price. The amount of the subsidy provided by the government on the annual quota of 12 refills varies from month to month and is determined broadly by factors such as foreign exchange rates and crude oil prices.