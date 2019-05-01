LPG Prices Hiked, Here's How Much You Pay For Cooking Gas Cylinders Now

LPG cylinder price: The government subsidises 12 cylinders of 14.2-kg each per households in a year

LPG or liquefied petroleum gas prices were hiked with effect from Wednesday, May 1. While the subsidised LPG prices were increased by 28 paise per cylinder (14.2 kilograms) in Delhi and 29 paise per cylinder in Mumbai, the non-subsidised rates were increased by Rs 6 per cylinder each in the two metros, according to data from Indian Oil Corporation. State-run Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) is the country's largest fuel retailer which supplies LPG under brand Indane. (Also read: How LPG gas price has changed so far this year)

Here's how the LPG price has changed with effect from May 1, 2019:

Non-subsidised LPG cylinder price

Effective cost to consumer without subsidy from May 1, 2019 Metro Price per cylinder (14.2 Kg) Delhi Rs 712.50 Kolkata Rs 738.50 Mumbai Rs 684.50 Chennai Rs 728.00 (Source: iocl.com)

With effect from May 1, non-subsidised LPG prices stood at Rs 712.5 per cylinder in Delhi, Rs 738.5 per cylinder in Kolkata, Rs 684.5 per cylinder in Mumbai and Rs 728 per cylinder in Chennai, according to Indian Oil Corporation, which supplies the cooking gas under brand Indane.

Subsidised LPG cylinder price

Effective cost to consumer after subsidy from May 1, 2019 Metro Price per cylinder (14.2 Kg) Delhi Rs 496.14 Kolkata Rs 499.29 Mumbai Rs 493.86 Chennai Rs 484.02 (Source: iocl.com)

Subsidised LPG rates stood at Rs 496.14 per cylinder in Delhi, Rs 499.29 per cylinder in Kolkata, Rs 493.86 per cylinder in Mumbai and Rs 484.02 per cylinder in Chennai, according to Indian Oil.

Change in LPG cylinder prices so far this year

However, non-subsidised LPG prices in the four metros have been lowered in the range of Rs 96-98.5 per cylinder so far this year. Subsidised LPG rates have been lowered by Rs 4.71-4.83 per cylinder during this period, the data showed.

Currently, the government subsidises 12 cylinders of 14.2-kg each per households in a year by providing the subsidy amount directly in the bank accounts. For any additional purchases, the consumer has to bear the market price.

This subsidy amount varies from month to month depending on the changes in the average international benchmark LPG and foreign exchange rates.

