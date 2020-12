LPG Cylinder Price: Cooking Gas Rates Unchanged This Month. Here's How Much You Pay For A Cylinder Now

LPG Cooking Gas Price: In Delhi, the price of non-subsidised LPG is Rs 594 per cylinder

LPG Cylinder Price: Non-subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices were left unchanged at existing levels on December 1, a fifth month of no change in the rates following marginal increases in June and July. With effect from December 1, the price of non-subsidised LPG remained at Rs 594 per cylinder (14.2 kilograms) each in Delhi and Mumbai, data from Indian Oil Corporation shows.

The country's largest fuel retailer, Indian Oil, supplies LPG under the brand Indane.

Currently, the rates of non-subsidised LPG cylinders are reviewed on a monthly basis and any changes are effected on the first day of each month. Cooking gas rates vary in different parts of the country due to local taxes.

Here are the current prices of Indane non-subsidised LPG in the four metros:

City Price In Rupees Per 14.2 KG Cylinder With Effect From December 1 November October Delhi 594.00 594.00 594.00 Kolkata 620.50 620.50 620.50 Mumbai 594.00 594.00 594.00 Chennai 610.00 610.00 610.00 (Source: iocl.com)

Out of the four metros, non-subsidised LPG was the most expensive in Kolkata, where a consumer pays Rs 620.50 for each refill. In Delhi and Mumbai each, the rate is Rs 594 per cylinder and Rs 610 per cylinder in Chennai.

Currently, the government subsidises 12 cylinders of 14.2 kilograms each per household every year. The consumer has to make any additional purchases of LPG cylinders at the market price.

The amount of subsidy provided by the government on the annual quota of 12 refills varies from month to month. The subsidy is determined broadly by factors such as crude oil and foreign exchange rates.