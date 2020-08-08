LPG Price: Here's How Much You Pay For Cooking Gas Now

The pause in LPG rates this month comes after a marginal increase each in June and July, which followed three straight months of reduction.

State-run Indian Oil supplies LPG refills to retail customers under brand Indane

LPG Cylinder Price: LPG or liquefied petroleum gas prices in the metros remained at nearly same levels in the metros this month. Currently, LPG prices in the country vary from state to state, and any revisions are implemented on the first day of a month. However, with effect from August 1, the LPG price was raised by 50 paise per 14.2-kilogram cylinder in Kolkata while the rates in other metros remained unchanged. The pause in LPG rates comes after a marginal increase each in June and July, which followed three straight months of reduction.

Here are the current Indane-brand LPG prices in the four metros:

CityPrice In Rupees Per 14.2 KG Cylinder
With Effect From August 1Existing
Delhi594.00594.00
Kolkata621.00 620.50
Mumbai594.00594.00
Chennai610.50610.50
(Source: iocl.com)

In Delhi and Mumbai, the price of Indian Oil Corporation's Indane brand non-subsidised LPG currently stands at Rs 594 per cylinder each, according to the state-run company.

In Kolkata and Chennai, the prices of non-subsidised LPG cylinders were at Rs 621 (instead of Rs 620.50 in July) and Rs 610.50 per unit respectively. 

 How Non-Subsidised LPG Prices Have Been Changed In Recent Past

(Since May, the price of non-subsidised cylinders in the national capital have remained around the levels last seen in September last year) 

Currently, the government subsidises 12 cylinders of 14.2 kilograms each per household in a year. The consumer has to make any additional purchases of LPG cylinders at the market price. The amount of subsidy provided by the government on the annual quota of 12 refills varies from month to month. The subsidy is determined broadly by factors such as crude oil and foreign exchange rates.

