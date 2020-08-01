LPG Rates Nearly Unchanged In Metros

Non-subsidised LPG rates were hiked marginally in June and July

LPG Cylinder Price: Non-subsidised LPG or liquefied petroleum gas prices were left unchanged in most metros on August 1, except Kolkata, where the retail rate was increased by 50 paise per cylinder. Currently, any revisions in LPG or cooking gas prices in the country are implemented on the first day of a month. In June and July, cooking gas rates were increased marginally following three consecutive months of reduction. With effect from August 1, the price of non-subsidised LPG was raised to

Rs 621 per cylinder (14.2 kilograms) in Kolkata from the existing Rs 620.50 per cylinder, according to data from Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer which supplies LPG under brand Indane.

Here are the current prices of Indane non-subsidised LPG in the four metros:

City Price In Rupees Per 14.2 KG Cylinder With Effect From August 1 Existing Delhi 594.00 594.00 Kolkata 621.00 620.50 Mumbai 594.00 594.00 Chennai 610.50 610.50 (Source: iocl.com)

Here's how non-subsidised LPG prices have been changed over the past few months:

(Since May, the price of non-subsidised cylinders in the national capital have remained around the levels last seen in September last year)

Currently, the government subsidises 12 cylinders of 14.2 kilograms each per household in a year. The consumer has to make any additional purchases of LPG cylinders at the market price.

The amount of subsidy provided by the government on the annual quota of 12 refills varies from month to month. The subsidy is determined broadly by factors such as crude oil and foreign exchange rates.