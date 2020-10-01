LPG Prices Unchanged This Month. Here's How Much You Pay For A Refill

Currently, the government subsidises 12 cylinders of 14.2 kilograms each per household every year

LPG Cylinder Price: Non-subsidised LPG or liquefied petroleum gas prices were unchanged in the metros on October 1, a third month of negligible or no change in the rates following marginal increases in June and July. Currently, the rates of non-subsidised LPG refills vary in different parts of the country, and are revised every month. With effect from October 1, the price of non-subsidised LPG remained at Rs 594 per cylinder (14.2 kilograms) each in Delhi and Mumbai, according to data from Indian Oil Corporation. The country's largest fuel retailer, Indian Oil, supplies LPG under the brand Indane.

Here are the current prices of Indane non-subsidised LPG in the four metros:

City Price In Rupees Per 14.2 KG Cylinder With Effect From October 1 September August Delhi 594.00 594.00 594.00 Kolkata 620.50 620.50 621.00 Mumbai 594.00 594.00 594.00 Chennai 610.00 610.00 610.50 (Source: iocl.com)

(Here's how non-subsidised LPG prices have been changed over the past few months)

Out of the four metros, non-subsidised LPG remains most expensive in Kolkata, where a consumer pays Rs 620.50 for each refill. In Delhi and Mumbai each, the rate is at Rs 594 per cylinder, and Rs 610 per cylinder in Chennai.

Currently, the government subsidises 12 cylinders of 14.2 kilograms each per household every year. The consumer has to make any additional purchases of LPG cylinders at the market price.

The amount of subsidy provided by the government on the annual quota of 12 refills varies from month to month. The subsidy is determined broadly by factors such as crude oil and foreign exchange rates.