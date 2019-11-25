Louis Vuitton (LVMH) Buys Tiffany For $16.2 Billion

French luxury giant Louis Vuitton acquired US-based jewellery chain Tiffany for $16.2 billion, news agency AFP reported. This marks one of the largest acquisitions by the French group, which is a world leader in luxury, present in fashion to wine, perfumes and cosmetics.

Tiffany's Bulgari brand -- bought for $5.2 billion in 2011 -- competes with Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels, both owned by Swiss group Richemont.

Tiffany earlier this month rebuffed LVMH's initial $120-per-share all-cash offer, arguing it significantly undervalued the company.

Tiffany, founded in New York in 1837 and featured in the 1961 movie "Breakfast at Tiffany's" starring Audrey Hepburn, had struggled with falling annual sales and profit since 2015, before a revenue turnaround in 2017.

