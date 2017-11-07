Lost Your Aadhaar Card? Read Here To Know What To Do? https://t.co/nXqqO8cxur — NDTV Profit (@NDTVProfit) November 7, 2017

As Aadhaar is increasingly becoming imperative in almost every part of life, from getting a PAN (permanent account number) card to a gas connection and from registration of a property to opening a new bank account, losing the 12-digit bearing paper is enough to leave one weak in the knees. But it's not as bad as it seems, at least that's what the UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) claims. In its recently released audio/video (A/V) commercial, one can see a man worried at a barber's shop where he says that he will have to leave early so as to get a fresh Aadhaar card made since he lost the earlier one.After listening to him, the hairdresser sympathises with him and says that Aadhaar is indeed quite indispensable.An elderly man listening to the conversation chips in and enlightens them."You don't need a fresh Aadhaar card. You can go to an Aadhaar card centre near your place and apply by giving your biometric details along with other identification details such as name, address etc. Following this, you will get your existing aadhaar card made there and then," said the man.So, tone does not need to get a new Aadhaar card in case he/she happens to lose it.One can get the details of the nearest Aadhaar centre by dialling a four digit helpline number - 1947, said the elderly man in the commercial.