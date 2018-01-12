Lost Your Aadhaar Card? Here's How You Can Get It Back

To recover your Aadhaar number here's what you need to do:

If you have lost your Aadhaar number, don't panic as you can get it back using your mobile and the UIDAI website. If you have misplaced your Aadhaar card or need the Aadhaar number or Unique Identification Number (UID), or can't locate the Aadhaar enrolment ID (EID), you can request the UIDAI to send the information on your registered mobile number. Aadhaar - a 12-digit identity number issued by the UIDAI or Unique Identification Authority of India - has now been made mandatory for many essential tasks. These include filing of income tax return (ITR) or applying for a Permanent Account Number (PAN).

Go to the UIDAI website uidai.gov.in



Click on the 'Retrieve Lost UID/EID' link



This 'Retrieve Lost UID/EID' tool can be used to retrieve your Aadhaar number (UID) as well as Aadhaar enrolment ID (EID).



In the next page, make sure 'Aadhaar Number' is selected on the left side of the page for receiving your Aadhaar number on mobile.



Fill in the personal details as specified against the required fields. You need to give your name, the mobile number or email address registered with Aadhaar and the security code as displayed on the form. "Your registered Mobile Number / Email which you had provided at the time of enrolment is mandatory to retrieve your lost UID / EID," according to the UIDAI website.

