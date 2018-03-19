UMANG App: How To Trace Complaints Of Lost items On Airports

The EDP Cell of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), in collaboration with UMANG team of National e-Governance Division (NeGD), has developed this new facility in the application, reported IANS.
Steps to lodge and trace complaints of lost items on Indian airport via UMANG:
1. Open your UMANG app in your device and go to 'All services'
2. Now, click on CISF services
3. Users can find 3 services under this- Lost and found, complaint status and consultancy
4. Go to lost and found. Under 'Lost' section, users can place their contact information along with the details of items left behind at airport and proceed. Under 'Found' section, users can check the list of items left at airport and also check contact information of concerned person.
Comments
6. Under consultancy section, CISF offers security solutions, like- threat perception and risk analysis, access control and perimeter protection, assessment of manpower requirements, security systems applications, security and fire audit, document security, procedures for material security, internal intelligence, fire protection measures, crisis management schemes, executive protection, crowd control and management procedures and others. In order to avail these services, there are certain fees charged by the CISF.