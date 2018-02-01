NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Live TVHighlightsLatestMarketsLive BlogMoneyVideoOpinionYour TaxMore

Lokpal's Budget Unchanged; Increase In Outlay For Vigilance Commission

The Lokpal, which is yet to be set up, was given Rs 4.29 crore in the ongoing fiscal. This amount has not been changed for the next financial year and earmarked for establishment and construction-related expenditure for the Lokpal, according to the budget presented today by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Budget 2018 | | Updated: February 01, 2018 20:49 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Lokpal's Budget Unchanged; Increase In Outlay For Vigilance Commission

Arun Jaitley announces the fiscal budget for the year 2018-19

New Delhi:  There has been no change in the Budget allocation of Rs 4.29 crore for the anti-corruption body Lokpal, whereas an increase of about Rs 1.5 crore in outlay for the Central Vigilance Commission has been proposed for the next fiscal.

The Lokpal, which is yet to be set up, was given Rs 4.29 crore in the ongoing fiscal. This amount has not been changed for the next financial year and earmarked for establishment and construction-related expenditure for the Lokpal, according to the budget presented today by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

The Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013, provides for the establishment of Lokpal for the Union and Lokayuktas for the states to inquire into allegations of corruption against public functionaries.

Comments
Close [X]
The CVC has been allocated Rs 32.61 crore for the next fiscal, Rs 1.58 crore more than the amount given to the probity watchdog for 2017-18.

The 2018-19 outlay for the CVC is to meet its secretariat expenditure.

Trending

Budget 2018Lokpal

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live BudgetBudget 2018Tax CalculatorICC Under-19 World CupSouth Africa vs IndiaIPL Auction 2018Price ComparisonDeals

................................ Advertisement ................................