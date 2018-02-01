Lokpal's Budget Unchanged; Increase In Outlay For Vigilance Commission The Lokpal, which is yet to be set up, was given Rs 4.29 crore in the ongoing fiscal. This amount has not been changed for the next financial year and earmarked for establishment and construction-related expenditure for the Lokpal, according to the budget presented today by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

There has been no change in the Budget allocation of Rs 4.29 crore for the anti-corruption body Lokpal, whereas an increase of about Rs 1.5 crore in outlay for the Central Vigilance Commission has been proposed for the next fiscal.



The Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013, provides for the establishment of Lokpal for the Union and Lokayuktas for the states to inquire into allegations of corruption against public functionaries.



The CVC has been allocated Rs 32.61 crore for the next fiscal, Rs 1.58 crore more than the amount given to the probity watchdog for 2017-18.



The 2018-19 outlay for the CVC is to meet its secretariat expenditure.



