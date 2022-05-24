Logistics Firm Delhivery Rises On Market Debut, Lists At Premium

Delhivery, an Indian logistics startup backed by SoftBank Group, got listed on the stock exchanges at a premium of 1.68 per cent against the offer price of Rs 487 on Tuesday.

The shares of the supply chain company opened at Rs 495.20 on the NSE index. On BSE, the stock started trading at Rs 493.

Shares of Delhivery continued their upward trend after the positive listing. The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 543.95, surging as much as 11.69 per cent.

The public issue had a fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 4,000 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to Rs 1,235 crore.

Under the OFS, investors Carlyle Group, SoftBank and Delhivery's co-founders will divest their shareholding in the logistics company.

At present, SoftBank owns a 22.78 per cent stake, Carlyle has a 7.42 per cent stake, Bharti owns 1.11 per cent, Tondon has 1.88 per cent and Saharan holds a 1.79 per cent stake in the company.

The initial public offering (IPO) was open for subscription between May 11 and May 13.

Delhivery provides a range of logistics services and operates a pan-India network. It provides services in 17,045 postal index number (PIN) codes.

The company provides supply chain solutions to a diverse base of 23,113 active customers such as e-commerce marketplaces, direct-to-consumer e-tailers and enterprises and SMEs across several verticals such as FMCG, consumer durables, consumer electronics, lifestyle, retail, automotive and manufacturing.