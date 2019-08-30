Loan Recoveries Have Hit Recover Levels: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday that loan recoveries have hit a recover level of Rs 1,21,076 crore. Speaking at a press conference, the Finance Minister said gross non-performing assets (NPAs) - or bad loans - have come down from Rs 8.65 lakh crore to Rs 7.90 lakh crore.

