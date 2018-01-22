Latest Updates From World Economic Forum (WEF), Davos 2018

Through the years, numerous business, government and civil society leaders have made their way to Davos to consider the major global issues of the day and to brainstorm on solutions to address these challenges.

Business | | Updated: January 22, 2018 09:48 IST
The World Economic Forum is best known for its Annual Meeting in Davos-Klosters

Over 3,000 world leaders from business, politics, art, academia and civil society will attend the 48th World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting over the next five days in the Swiss ski resort town of Davos. The World Economic Forum is best known for its Annual Meeting in Davos-Klosters. Through the years, numerous business, government and civil society leaders have made their way to the high Alps to consider the major global issues of the day and to brainstorm on solutions to address these challenges. The Indian presence will be the largest ever with over 130 participants. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to attend Davos meeting in about 20 years since HD Deve Gowda in 1997. About being the first prime minister to be addressing plenary at the World Economic Forum in Davos, PM Modi said on Sunday this has been made possible because India has progressed. "India has shown its economic strength to the world and so it is but obvious that the world wants to know India, it wants to know India directly (from the top leader) (and) understand it," PM Modi said. "India has become a land of great opportunity now," he said. "India has become an attractive investment destination." Prime Minister Modi also said institutions like the IMF and World Bank and rating agencies like Moody's are all complimenting steps taken by India.
 

Here are the latest updates from the annual WEF meeting being held in Davos:




'India Means Business', PM Modi's Mantra At Davos
With Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pitch for India as a growth engine for global economy and a display of soft power - through yoga, cuisine and film personalities - the country is expected to be a formidable presence at the 48th World Economic Forum in Davos. (Read more)
"At Davos, I look forward to sharing my vision for India's future engagement with the international community," said PM Narendra Modi. (Read more)
"Will Share Vision For India's Global Engagements At Davos": PM Modi
PM Modi said India's engagement with the outside world in the recent years has become "truly and effectively multi-dimensional covering the political, economic, people to people, security and other spheres". (Read full story)

