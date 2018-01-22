Latest Updates From World Economic Forum (WEF), Davos 2018

The World Economic Forum is best known for its Annual Meeting in Davos-Klosters

Here are the latest updates from the annual WEF meeting being held in Davos:

Over 3,000 world leaders from business, politics, art, academia and civil society will attend the 48th World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting over the next five days in the Swiss ski resort town of Davos. The World Economic Forum is best known for its Annual Meeting in Davos-Klosters. Through the years, numerous business, government and civil society leaders have made their way to the high Alps to consider the major global issues of the day and to brainstorm on solutions to address these challenges. The Indian presence will be the largest ever with over 130 participants. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to attend Davos meeting in about 20 years since HD Deve Gowda in 1997. About being the first prime minister to be addressing plenary at the World Economic Forum in Davos, PM Modi said on Sunday this has been made possible because India has progressed. "India has shown its economic strength to the world and so it is but obvious that the world wants to know India, it wants to know India directly (from the top leader) (and) understand it," PM Modi said. "India has become a land of great opportunity now," he said. "India has become an attractive investment destination." Prime Minister Modi also said institutions like the IMF and World Bank and rating agencies like Moody's are all complimenting steps taken by India.