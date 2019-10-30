NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoSwasthবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty Set For A Flat Start

In yesterday's session, Sensex surged 582 points and the Nifty climbed 160 points to settle at 11,787.

Market | Edited by | Updated: October 30, 2019 08:52 IST
The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes are set to open on a flat note as indicated by the Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange. Singapore Nifty futures also known as the SGX Nifty was up 5 points or 0.04 per cent at 11,811. Meanwhile, A rally in global shares stalled, with Asian markets stuck in tight ranges early on Wednesday, as the prospect of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve was countered by worries a Sino-U.S. first-stage trade deal could be delayed. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.16 per cent from Tuesday's three-month high while Japan's Nikkei slid 0.07 per cent after hitting a one-year high the previous day. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 index eked out a record intraday high, led by strong earnings from drug manufacturers such as Merck and Pfizer, though a disappointing profit report from Google parent Alphabet kept the technology-rich Nasdaq in the red. In yesterday's session, Sensex surged 582 points and the Nifty climbed 160 points to settle at 11,787.

Here are live updates of today's trading session of stock markets (Sensex and Nifty):




Oct 30, 2019
08:52 (IST)
Foreign Institutional Investor Bought Shares Worth Rs 877 Crore
The foreign portfolio investors bought shares worth Rs 877 crore in yesterday's session, according to provisional data on the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic Institutional Investors also bought shares worth Rs 145 crore, the data showed.

Oct 30, 2019
08:49 (IST)
Petronet LNG In Focus After Profit Nearly Doubles In September Quarter
Shares of Petronet LNG will be in focus after the company reported that its net profit surged 95 per cent to Rs 1,103 from Rs 563 crore a year earlier.

Its revenue from operations came in at Rs 9,361 crore compared with Rs 10,745 crore in September quarter of 2018.
