Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty Set For A Flat Start

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes are set to open on a flat note as indicated by the Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange. Singapore Nifty futures also known as the SGX Nifty was up 5 points or 0.04 per cent at 11,811. Meanwhile, A rally in global shares stalled, with Asian markets stuck in tight ranges early on Wednesday, as the prospect of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve was countered by worries a Sino-U.S. first-stage trade deal could be delayed. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.16 per cent from Tuesday's three-month high while Japan's Nikkei slid 0.07 per cent after hitting a one-year high the previous day. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 index eked out a record intraday high, led by strong earnings from drug manufacturers such as Merck and Pfizer, though a disappointing profit report from Google parent Alphabet kept the technology-rich Nasdaq in the red. In yesterday's session, Sensex surged 582 points and the Nifty climbed 160 points to settle at 11,787.