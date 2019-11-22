Sensex, Nifty Edge Lower On Weak Global Cues

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes edged lower in trade on Friday tracking weak global cues. Analysts say that efforts by China to smooth the path forward in US-China trade talks helped sooth investor sentiment, though fears remained that a phase one deal might not occur until next year. Overnight, on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 54.8 points, or 0.2 per cent, to 27,766.29. The S&P 500 lost 4.92 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 3,103.54 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 20.52 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 8,506.21.

Back home, the Sensex declined as much as 67 points to hit an intraday low of 40,507.99 and the NSE Nifty 50 index fell below 11,950.

As of 9:21 am, the Sensex traded 23 points lower at 40,552 and the NIfty was down 18 points at 11,950.

