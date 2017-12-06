Live Updates: RBI Keeps Key Lending Rate Unchanged

The monetary policy committee of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is widely expected to keep Repo or key lending rate unchanged at 6 per cent, amid inflation concerns. All but two of 54 analysts in a Reuters Poll had expected the repo rate will be left unchanged at 6 per cent, the lowest since November 2010. In August, the RBI made its only cut in 2017, of 25 basis points, and in October, it held steady. 42 of 48 economists in a Bloomberg survey had also expected the repo rate to be kept steady. RBI is expected to release monetary policy statement at 2:30 pm today.Here are the latest developments from today's RBI policy review:2:35 pm: The neutral stance of monetary policy is in consonance with the objective of achieving the medium-term target for consumer price index (CPI) inflation of 4 per cent within a band of +/- 2 per cent, RBI said in a press release.2:30 pm: The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to keep the policy repo rate under the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) unchanged at 6.0 per cent.2:25 pm: "Our focus will be on the tone of the policy guidance, divided between neutral or a hawkish bias," said Radhika Rao, an economist at DBS Bank Ltd. in Singapore. "Inflationary risks and firm second-quarter growth numbers provide the central bank with sufficient justification to sound cautious."2:10 pm: "The move signals banks' acknowledgment of tightening systemic liquidity and an indication of the bottoming of the interest rate cycle with inflation rate normalizing and loan growth also showing signs of uptick," Manish Karwa and Abhishek Saraf, analysts at Deutsche Equities India Pvt., wrote in a Dec. 4 note.2:05 pm: RBI's stance on liquidity would also be closely watched. Excess liquidity with banks is down to around Rs 70,000 crore from a peak of more than Rs 5 lakh crore in March, according to the Bloomberg Economics India Banking Liquidity Index. That has led State Bank of India and the Punjab National Bank - large state-run lenders - to raise rates on bulk deposits.1:55 pm: RBI is also expected to retain its "neutral" stance, while cautioning about inflation, which accelerated to a seven-month high in October.1:52 pm: With inflation trajectory likely to remain upward in the coming months, many analysts see a prolonged pause from RBI.1:48 pm: "It is a general volatility in the markets before the RBI policy decision," said Rakesh Tarway, head of research at Reliance Securities.1:44 pm: The Sensex is down nearly 150 points while Nifty is hovering around 10,050 mark. Weak global markets and cautiousness ahead of the RBI decision impacted the market sentiment.