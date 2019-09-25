Live: Sensex Falls Over 200 Points, Nifty Below 11,550; Banking Shares Worst Hit

Asian Shares Trade Lower After US House Readies Trump Impeachment Inquiry

Asian stocks fell on Wednesday after the U.S. lawmakers called for an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, increasing the prospects of prolonged political uncertainty in the world's largest economy.





MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.2 per cent, Japan's Nikkei fell 0.55 per cent, while Australian shares fell 0.66 per cent.









The dollar nursed losses against most major currencies as the impeachment inquiry sets the stage for a fierce battle between Democrats and Trump's Republican Party over whether the president sought foreign influence to smear a political rival.





Sterling remained broadly supported in Asia after the UK Supreme Court ruled Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to shut down parliament was unlawful, a move that could thwart his plan to pull Britain out of European Union next month with or without a deal.





Source: Reuters



