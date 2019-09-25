Live: Sensex Falls Over 200 Points, Nifty Below 11,550; Banking Shares Worst Hit

JSW Steel will be in focus on fund raising plans.
The Indian equity benchmarks are likely to open lower as indicated by the Nifty Futures traded on the Singapore Exchange. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty was down 0.17 per cent or 20 points at 10,612. In yesterday's session, the Sensex and Nifty took a breather and ended on a flat note after a two-day stellar rally in which they rose over 8 per cent after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced corporate tax rate cuts. Meanwhile, Asian stocks fell on Wednesday after the US lawmakers called for an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, increasing the prospects of prolonged political uncertainty in the world's largest economy. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.2 per cent, Japan's Nikkei fell 0.55 per cent, while Australian shares fell 0.66 per cent.
Here are live share market (Sensex and Nifty) updates, stock movements for today's session:
Sensex Opens Over 200 Points Lower, Nifty Drops Below 11,550
The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes opened lower in trade today weighed down by weakness in banking, auto, financial services, PSU banking and metal shares. The Sensex fell as much as 212 points to 38,874.91 and the NSE Nifty 50 index dropped 61 points to 11,527.
HDFC Bank, HDFC, State bank of India, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Infosys were among the biggest drags on the Sensex.
Sensex, Nifty Subdued In Pre-Market Session
The Sensex and Nifty opened on a subdued note in the pre-market session.
The Sensex declined 9 points to 39,088 and Nifty 50 index slipped 23 points to 11,565.
Oil Retailers In Focus After Crude Slumps Over 3%
Shares oil retailers like Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum will be in focus after the WTI Crude fell as much as 3.12 per cent to $56.81 compared with its closing of $58.09 September 23, according to data compiled by investing.com.
Foreign Investors Sold Shares Worth Rs 828 Crore On Tuesday
The foreign institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 828.49 crore on Tuesday, according to the provisional data on the National Stock Exchange.
On the other hand, domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 472.81 crore.
SGX Nifty Extends Decline, Drops Over 30 Points
The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange extended decline as it fell 0.3 per cent or 35 points to 11,597 indicating that the Nifty 50 Index may open lower.
Asian Shares Trade Lower After US House Readies Trump Impeachment Inquiry
Asian stocks fell on Wednesday after the U.S. lawmakers called for an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, increasing the prospects of prolonged political uncertainty in the world's largest economy.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.2 per cent, Japan's Nikkei fell 0.55 per cent, while Australian shares fell 0.66 per cent.
The dollar nursed losses against most major currencies as the impeachment inquiry sets the stage for a fierce battle between Democrats and Trump's Republican Party over whether the president sought foreign influence to smear a political rival.
Sterling remained broadly supported in Asia after the UK Supreme Court ruled Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to shut down parliament was unlawful, a move that could thwart his plan to pull Britain out of European Union next month with or without a deal.
Source: Reuters
JSW Steel, Kaveri Seed Company Among Shares In Focus Today
JSW Steel: The company's finance committee of the board of directors has approved the issuance of fixed rate senior unsecured notes aggregating to $400 million. The proceeds of the notes will be used by the company for capital expenditure or any other purpose in accordance with the Foreign Exchange Management (Borrowing and Lending) Regulations 2018.
Kaveri Seed Company: The company's board of directors on Tuesday after market hours approved the proposal of buyback of equity shares aggregating to Rs 196 crore.
Mindtree: The company's shareholders approved appointment of Debashis Chatterjee as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the company.
Morepen Labs: Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India has banned the company from accessing the capital markets for one year for making misleading disclosure about the issuance of global depository receipts (GDRs).