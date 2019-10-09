Live Market Updates: Sensex, Nifty Flat; Banking Shares Gains, ITC Stocks Fall

The Indian equity benchmarks were little changed as gains in banking, auto and FMCG shares were offset by losses in IT and metal stocks. HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever and Asian Paints were among the top movers in the Sensex. On the flipside, Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Infosys and ITC were among the laggards. The Sensex rose as much as 131 points and the Nifty touched an intraday high of 11,159.15. Mid- and small-cap shares were witnessing a mild buying interest as the respective indexes rose over 0.2 per cent each.
Here are the live stock market (Sensex and Nifty) updates:
Yes Bank Falls On Heavy Volumes
Yes Bank shares declined 8 per cent to Rs 41.95 on the back of heavy volumes.
As many as 2.92 crore shares changes hands on the BSE compared with an average of 57.16 lakhs shares traded daily in the past two weeks.
Nifty Bank Index Top Sectoral Gains, Rises 0.5%
Five of 11 sector gauges compiled by National Stock Exchange trade higher led bty the Nifty Bank index's 0.5 per cent gain. On the flipside, Nifty IT Index falls 0.7 per cent.
Aurobindo Pharma Clarifies On US FDA Inspection
Aurobindo Pharma has clarified that the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted a cGMP inspection at our Unit 7 manufacturing facility from September 19-27, 2019.
The inspection ended with seven observations. We believe none of the observations are related to data integrity. The Company is confident of addressing these issues within the stipulated timeline.
Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Defaults On Loan Interest Payments
Talwalkars Better Value Fitness defaulted on payment of interest on loans from banks.
The company defaulted on interest payment of Rs 3.71 crore.
Jaguar Land Rover Sales Decline In September Quarter
Jaguar Land Rover retail sales for the quarter ending September 30, 2019 were 128,953 vehicles, slightly down (-0.7 per cent) compared to the same period a year ago, the company said in a stock exchange filing.
These results reflect an encouraging recovery of Jaguar Land Rover retail sales in China (up 24.3 per cent), with a third consecutive month of double-digit sales growth for the company in the region. Sales were also up slightly in Europe (+0.9 per cent), offset by lower sales in the US (-1.0 per cent), UK (-5.1 per cent) and in Overseas markets (-19.2 per cent).
Retail sales of the Range Rover Evoque continued to grow (+54.6 per cent) with sales of the all-new model only just starting in China. Sales were also up strongly for the Range Rover Sport (+17.5 per cent) and Jaguar I-PACE (sales of 3,666 units, up 2,593 units). Models with lower year-on-year figures include the Land Rover Discovery Sport with sales of the new mid-cycle refreshed model still ramping up and sales in China only starting later in the year.