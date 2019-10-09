Live Market Updates: Sensex, Nifty Flat; Banking Shares Gains, ITC Stocks Fall

Jaguar Land Rover Sales Decline In September Quarter

Jaguar Land Rover retail sales for the quarter ending September 30, 2019 were 128,953 vehicles, slightly down (-0.7 per cent) compared to the same period a year ago, the company said in a stock exchange filing.





These results reflect an encouraging recovery of Jaguar Land Rover retail sales in China (up 24.3 per cent), with a third consecutive month of double-digit sales growth for the company in the region. Sales were also up slightly in Europe (+0.9 per cent), offset by lower sales in the US (-1.0 per cent), UK (-5.1 per cent) and in Overseas markets (-19.2 per cent).





Retail sales of the Range Rover Evoque continued to grow (+54.6 per cent) with sales of the all-new model only just starting in China. Sales were also up strongly for the Range Rover Sport (+17.5 per cent) and Jaguar I-PACE (sales of 3,666 units, up 2,593 units). Models with lower year-on-year figures include the Land Rover Discovery Sport with sales of the new mid-cycle refreshed model still ramping up and sales in China only starting later in the year.



