Sensex, Nifty Edge Lower; Titan Falls After September Quarter Earnings: Live Updates

Asian Shares Fall As Investors Await Clues On Trade Talks

Asian shares pulled back slightly on Wednesday as investors awaited new developments toward scaling back a bruising trade war between the United States and China.





MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.11 per cent. Australian shares were down 0.09 per cent, Chinese stocks drifted 0.08 per cent lower while Japan's Nikkei stock index tacked on 0.2 per cent.









Treasury yields fell slightly in Asia and crude oil futures also dipped as investors took a breather as U.S. and Chinese negotiators continued their efforts to seal a preliminary trade deal. The world's two biggest economies have signalled they are pushing hard for a 'phase one' trade agreement, possibly some time this month.





Source: Reuters