Sensex, Nifty Edge Lower; Titan Falls After September Quarter Earnings: Live Updates

Tech Mahindra and Titan will be in focus on Wednesday as they may react to their second quarter earnings released after market hours on Tuesday.

Market | Edited by | Updated: November 06, 2019 09:24 IST
The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes are set to open lower in trade on Wednesday as indicated by the Nifty futures traded on Singapore Exchange. The Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty was down 0.23 per cent or 28 points at 11,934. In Tuesday's trade, Sensex and Nifty broke their seven-day winning streak on account of profit booking owing to weakness in Infosys, Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Larsen & Toubro. Meanwhile, Tech Mahindra and Titan will be among some of the companies which will be in focus on Wednesday as they may react to their second quarter earnings released after market hours on Tuesday.

Here are live updates of movements in stock markets (Sensex and Nifty):




Nov 06, 2019
09:23 (IST)
Sensex, Nifty Open Lower; Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank Top Drags
The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes opened lower in trade on Wednesday led by declines in Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Infosys.

The Sensex fell as much as 192 points to hit an intraday low of 40,120.22 and the NSE Nifty 50 index declined as much as 39 points to 11,878.55.

Top Nifty losers: 


  • Titan -7.03%
  • Bharti Infratel -1.44%
  • HCL Technoloies -1.14%
  • Bajaj Finserv -0.94%
  • Kotak Mahindra Bank -0.78%


Top Nifty gainers:


  • Zee Entertainment +2.18%
  • Mahindra & Mahindra +1.26%
  • Hindalco +1.16%
  • Sun Pharma +0.93%
  • Cipla +0.91%

Nov 06, 2019
09:12 (IST)
Sensex, Nifty Open On A Flat Note in Pre-Market Session
The Sensex and Nifty opened on a flat note in the pre-market session.

The Sensex rose 0.16 per cent to open at 40,312 and the Nifty 50 index declined 0.05 per cent to 11,912.
Nov 06, 2019
09:03 (IST)
Asian Shares Fall As Investors Await Clues On Trade Talks
Asian shares pulled back slightly on Wednesday as investors awaited new developments toward scaling back a bruising trade war between the United States and China.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.11 per cent. Australian shares were down 0.09 per cent, Chinese stocks drifted 0.08 per cent lower while Japan's Nikkei stock index tacked on 0.2 per cent.


Treasury yields fell slightly in Asia and crude oil futures also dipped as investors took a breather as U.S. and Chinese negotiators continued their efforts to seal a preliminary trade deal. The world's two biggest economies have signalled they are pushing hard for a 'phase one' trade agreement, possibly some time this month.

Source: Reuters
Nov 06, 2019
08:46 (IST)
Infosys Fires Non-Performing Employees: Report
The country's second largest software services company - Infosys - has terminated the services of non-performing employees at multiple levels as part of its involuntary attrition, a company source said on Tuesday.

"As a high performance organisation, involuntary attrition is integral to normal course of business and this (sacking) should not be interpreted as any mass trimming across any level in particular," said the city-based IT behemoth in an e-mail to IANS.


Terming a media report on involuntary attrition speculative with unofficial numbers (data points), the source clarified that the company was not laying off thousands of its employees at multiple levels.
Nov 06, 2019
08:44 (IST)
Tech Mahindra In Focus After September Quarter Earnings
Tech Mahindra shares will be in focus after the company reported September quarter earnings after market hours on Tuesday.

The IT major reported a net profit of Rs. 1,123.9 crore for the July-September period, marking an increase of 17.16 per cent compared with the previous quarter. In a regulatory filing after market hours, the Mumbai-based IT major said its revenue stood at Rs. 90,699 crore in the quarter ended September 30, up 4.82 per cent compared with the April-June period.

In dollar terms, revenue grew 3.2 per cent sequentially to $1,287.2 million. Revenue growth was at 4.1 per cent in constant currency terms, Tech Mahindra said.
Nov 06, 2019
08:44 (IST)
Foreign Institutional Investor Bought Shares Worth Rs 473 Crore On Tuesday
The foreign institutional investors or FIIs bought shares worth Rs 473.17 crore on Tuesday while the domestic institutional investors or DIIs sold shares worth Rs 1,594 crore.

