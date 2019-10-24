Sensex, Nifty Move Higher Led By Gains In HDFC Twins: Live Updates

HCL Technologies Rises Over 5% After September Quarter Earnings

Shares of the Noida-based software services company - HCL Technologies - rose as much as 5.83 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,159 after it reported September quarter earnings after market hours on Wednesday.





HCL Technologies on Wednesday reported a Rs. 2,651 crore consolidated net profit for the second quarter (Q2) of fiscal 2019-20, registering a 4.4 per cent annual growth over the same period a year ago.









The company had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs. 2,540 crore in the July-September quarter of last year.





Sequentially, net profit rose 19.4 per cent to Rs. 2,651 crore from Rs. 2,220 crore a quarter ago.