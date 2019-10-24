Sensex, Nifty Move Higher Led By Gains In HDFC Twins: Live Updates

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes staged a sharp upmove after early trends from Haryana and Maharashtra assembly election results showed Bharatiya Janata Party retaining power in both the states. The Sensex rose as much as 268 points and NSE Nifty 50 index surpassed its important psychological level of 11,650. Reliance Industries, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro, HCL Technologies and ICICI Bank were among the leading gainers on the Sensex. Buying was visible across sectors as all the 11 sector gauges compiled by NSE were trading higher.
Infosys Declines After US SEC Investigates Infosys On whistleblower Complaints
Infosys shares fell as much as 0.78 per cent to Rs 645.70 after the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) launched an investigation into whistleblower claims that thesoftware services firm used 'unethical practices' to boost revenue and profit, the company said in an exchange filing.
The company said Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), had also requested additional information from the company concerning the complaints.
HCL Technologies Rises Over 5% After September Quarter Earnings
Shares of the Noida-based software services company - HCL Technologies - rose as much as 5.83 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,159 after it reported September quarter earnings after market hours on Wednesday.
Sensex Rises Over 250 Points, Nifty Reclaims 11,650
The S&P BSE Sensex rose as much as 268 points and the Nifty 50 index hit an intraday high of 11,680 after the early trends from Haryana and Maharashtra assembly elections showed that the BJP retaining power in both the states.
As of 9:23 am, the Sensex rose 212 points to 39,271 and Nifty advanced 51 points to 11,655.
HCL Technologies Likely To React To Its September Quarter Earnings
Shares of HCL Technologies will be on traders' radar after the company reported September quarter earnings after market hours on Wednesday.
MTNL Shares In Focus On Government's Approval For Merger With BSNL
MTNL shares will be in focus after the government on Wednesday approved its merger with BSNL.
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Wednesday gave an in-principle nod to a proposed merger of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) in a bid to revive debt-ridden state-run telecom operators.
"The government is neither closing nor divesting stake in MTNL and BSNL," Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said in a press briefing on Wednesday. The move comes at a time public sector companies MTNL and BSNL are facing financial stress amid intense competition in the telecom sector.
Maruti Suzuki In Focus Ahead Of Earnings
Maruti Suzuki shares will be in focus ahead of its September quarter earnings due later in the day. Maruti Suzuki shares ended 2.55 per cent higher at Rs 7,439.50.
Analysts say Maruti Suzuki numbers will be closely watched at a time when car sales have plunged to lowest in many years.