Live: Sensex Reclaims 40,000 Ahead Of Nirmala Sitharaman's First Budget

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 Indexes moved higher led by gains in HDFC Bank, HDFC, Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro, Hindustan Unilever and Kotak Mahindra Bank ahead of Union Budget for financial year 2019-20 due later in the day.





The Sensex rose as much as 124 points to touch intraday high of 40,031.81 and the NSE Nifty 50 Index advanced 35 points to 11,982.