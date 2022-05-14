Crypto
List Of US Companies And Their Crypto Holdings As Markets Meltdown

The markets meltdown has taken the combined market value of all cryptocurrencies to $1.12 trillion, around a third of where it was last November.

Factbox-US companies and their cryptocurrency holdings

A meltdown in one of the world's largest stablecoins, TerraUSD, sent shockwaves through cryptocurrency markets on Thursday, wiping out bitcoin's 2021 gains and sending it to a 16-month low.

Following is a list of companies in the United States that have bitcoin and other digital currencies on their balance sheet as of March 31, 2022.

  • Tesla Inc $1.26 billion
  • Coinbase Global Inc $1.33 billion
  • Microstrategy Inc $2.89 billion
  • Block Inc $148.98 million
  • Marathon Digital $135.12 million
  • Holdings Inc
  • Riot Blockchain Inc $189.63 million

Source: Regulatory filings, company statements

