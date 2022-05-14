List Of US Companies And Their Crypto Holdings As Markets Meltdown

A meltdown in one of the world's largest stablecoins, TerraUSD, sent shockwaves through cryptocurrency markets on Thursday, wiping out bitcoin's 2021 gains and sending it to a 16-month low.
The meltdown has taken the combined market value of all cryptocurrencies to $1.12 trillion, around a third of where it was last November.
Following is a list of companies in the United States that have bitcoin and other digital currencies on their balance sheet as of March 31, 2022.
- Tesla Inc $1.26 billion
- Coinbase Global Inc $1.33 billion
- Microstrategy Inc $2.89 billion
- Block Inc $148.98 million
- Marathon Digital $135.12 million
- Holdings Inc
- Riot Blockchain Inc $189.63 million
Source: Regulatory filings, company statements