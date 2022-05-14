List Of US Companies And Their Crypto Holdings As Markets Meltdown

Factbox-US companies and their cryptocurrency holdings

A meltdown in one of the world's largest stablecoins, TerraUSD, sent shockwaves through cryptocurrency markets on Thursday, wiping out bitcoin's 2021 gains and sending it to a 16-month low.

The meltdown has taken the combined market value of all cryptocurrencies to $1.12 trillion, around a third of where it was last November.

Following is a list of companies in the United States that have bitcoin and other digital currencies on their balance sheet as of March 31, 2022.

Tesla Inc $1.26 billion

Coinbase Global Inc $1.33 billion

Microstrategy Inc $2.89 billion

Block Inc $148.98 million

Marathon Digital $135.12 million

Holdings Inc

Riot Blockchain Inc $189.63 million

Source: Regulatory filings, company statements