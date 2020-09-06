Here's All You Need To Know About Latest LPG (Cooking Gas) Prices

Currently, the price of non-subsidised LPG remains at Rs 594/cylinder each in Delhi and Mumbai

LPG Cylinder Price: Non-subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices have been unchanged in most metros this month. This marks the second month of almost no change in LPG prices, following marginal increases in June and July. Currently, the prices of non-subsidised LPG refills vary in different parts of the country, and are revised every month. With effect from September 1, the price of non-subsidised LPG has remained steady at Rs 594 per cylinder (14.2 kilograms) each in Delhi and Mumbai, according to data from Indian Oil Corporation, which supplies LPG under brand Indane.

However, there were marginal price changes in Kolkata and Chennai. In Kolkata, the price was revised to Rs 620.50 per cylinder from Rs 621 per cylinder, and in Chennai, it was reduced marginally to Rs 610 from Rs 610.50 per cylinder.

Here are the current prices of Indane non-subsidised LPG in the four metros:

City Price In Rupees Per 14.2 KG Cylinder With Effect From September 1 Existing Delhi 594.00 594.00 Kolkata 620.50 621.00 Mumbai 594.00 594.00 Chennai 610.00 610.50 (Source: iocl.com)

(Here's how non-subsidised LPG prices have been changed over the past few months)

The government currently subsidises 12 cylinders of 14.2 kilograms each per household every year. The consumer has to make any additional purchases of LPG cylinders at the prevailing market price.

The amount of subsidy provided by the government on the annual quota of 12 refills varies from month to month. The subsidy amount is determined broadly by factors such as crude oil and foreign exchange rates.