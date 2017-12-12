Key Aadhaar Linking Deadlines You Should Know

Aadhaar-Bank Account linking deadline

Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline

Aadhaar-mobile phone number (SIM) linking deadline

Aadhaar-insurance policy linking deadline

Aadhaar-Mutual Fund linking deadline

Aadhaar-Social Security Schemes linking deadline



Aadhaar-PPF linking deadline

Government has announced the mandatory linking of Aadhaar to various financial services, the deadlines of which are fast approaching. The Unique Identity Authority of India (UIDAI) has announced different deadlines for linking of Aadhaar with bank accounts, PAN, mobile numbers and others. Missing these deadlines may lead to dissolution of important services. However, a five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court is yet to decide on granting of an interim stay on Aadhaar being made mandatory to be linked with all these utilities.This is based on a plea by petitioners who challenged the linking of Aadhaar with various essentials, saying it violates the right to privacy.The deadline for linking bank accounts with Aadhaar is December 31, 2017. The linking can be carried out at the bank's branch or through net banking.The Central Board of Direct Taxes has extended the deadline for linking Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar to March 31, 2018. The Aadhaar-PAN linking can be done on the Income Tax website.The last date to link Aadhaar with mobile phone number is February 6, 2018. The linking can be done at a store or a service centre or by calling the customer services wing of the service provider.The deadline to link insurance policies with Aadhaar is December 31, 2017. This can be done by logging into the insurance companys' websites or visiting the customer services departments of the providers.The last day to link your Aadhaar card with mutual fund investments is December 31, 2017. The linking can be done by taking help of the registrar and transfer agents.The last day to link Aadhaar to social security services is December 31, 2017. These services include availing of LPG cylinders and educational scholarships, among other things.Updating Aadhaar details by December 31, 2017 is mandatory for subscribers of Public Provident Fund.