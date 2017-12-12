Key Aadhaar Linking Deadlines You Should Know

This is based on a plea by petitioners who challenged the linking of Aadhaar with various essentials, saying it violates the right to privacy.
Here's the list of various deadlines that you must know in order to avoid termination of any of your essential services:
Aadhaar-Bank Account linking deadline
The deadline for linking bank accounts with Aadhaar is December 31, 2017. The linking can be carried out at the bank's branch or through net banking.
Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline
The Central Board of Direct Taxes has extended the deadline for linking Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar to March 31, 2018. The Aadhaar-PAN linking can be done on the Income Tax website.
Aadhaar-mobile phone number (SIM) linking deadline
The last date to link Aadhaar with mobile phone number is February 6, 2018. The linking can be done at a store or a service centre or by calling the customer services wing of the service provider.
Aadhaar-insurance policy linking deadline
The deadline to link insurance policies with Aadhaar is December 31, 2017. This can be done by logging into the insurance companys' websites or visiting the customer services departments of the providers.
Aadhaar-Mutual Fund linking deadline
The last day to link your Aadhaar card with mutual fund investments is December 31, 2017. The linking can be done by taking help of the registrar and transfer agents.
Aadhaar-Social Security Schemes linking deadlineThe last day to link Aadhaar to social security services is December 31, 2017. These services include availing of LPG cylinders and educational scholarships, among other things.
Aadhaar-PPF linking deadline
Updating Aadhaar details by December 31, 2017 is mandatory for subscribers of Public Provident Fund.