Aadhaar Card Number: How To Check Status Update Request, Change Address

Aadhaar card number, the essential identity card of all Indians, can be easily updated if there is a change in the holder's name, address etc in simple steps online. You can also check the status of all such requests easily. All that you need to do is to log into the official website of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the body that is responsible for issuing Aadhaar card. Aadhaar is now mandatory to be linked with multiple essential services like permanent account number (PAN), bank accounts, public provident fund account, Kisan Vikas Patra, insurance policies, mutual funds etc. Basically, in order to keep using these services smoothly, one needs to link them up with his/her Aadhaar card number.The last date to link Aadhaar with essential facilities is March 31, 2018 , after the government agreed to extend it further.1. Log into uidai.gov.in, the website of Aadhaar.2. From the Aadhaar Update section, click on 'check status- updation done online'.3. Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number.4. Type out the URN (update request number) in the relevant section. Remember that this URN will start with '0000' for online update requests.5. Type the text for verification. Click on 'get status'.(Type the text for verification. Click on 'get status'.)6. You will see a message saying, "Your request has been completed successfully. Your request is in process. Please check again after a few days." It will also show a URN Number.You can also call 1947 (toll-free) to get Aadhaar status, said UIDAI.Users must note that 90 days are required for Aadhaar generation post enrollment, said UIDAI.However, if your enrollment is older than 90 days and Aadhaar has not been generated, call 1947 or write to help@uidai.gov.in.1. Go to the official UIDAI website and click on this link: https://ssup.uidai.gov.in/web/guest/update2. Input your 12-digit Aadhaar number in the space provided.(Input your 12-digit Aadhaar number.)3. Also type the verification code that is visible on the page.4. Once you enter the verification code, a onetime password (OTP) will be sent on your Aadhaar-registered mobile number.5. On the next page, select 'address' and proceed.(On the next page, select 'address' and proceed.)6. Fill in the new/correct details carefully. Ensure that your information is transliterated correctly in the local language, adds the UIDAI.(Fill in the new/correct details carefully.)7. Check the details thoroughly and proceed.(Check the details thoroughly and proceed.)8. At this stage, the user is required to submit valid documents supporting the requested correction. Users are required to upload original scanned copies of the valid documents. "Upload only the valid documents to avoid update request from rejection," the UIDAI notes.(Submit valid documents.)9. At the end of submission, a URN or Update Request Number is issued to track the status of application.(A URN or Update Request Number is issued at the end.)10. "Residents are required to upload scanned image of original Proof of Address (PoA)/self signed (self attested) copy of PoA documents for update/correction. View the valid list of documents," the UIDAI adds. The documents required for address change include passport, bank statement/passbook, and statement of Post Office account/passbook, ration card, voter id, driving license, water bill and telephone landline bill, among others, according to the UIDAI website. The bills for water, telephone and electricity must not be older than three months, the UIDAI mentions.