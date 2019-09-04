OYO The Top Indian Startup To Work For: LinkedIn

OYO retained its pole position "by expanding its services across 80 countries", according to LinkedIn.

Professional network LinkedIn has ranked hospitality company OYO Hotels and Homes as the top startup in India. In the second edition of its "Top Startups List for India" released on Wednesday, LinkedIn said OYO retained its pole position "by expanding its services across 80 countries". OYO was followed by health and fitness startup Cure.Fit and online consultation platform TapChief at the second and third spots respectively in the list, which “reveals the 25 hottest Indian startups to work for in 2019”, LinkedIn said in a statement.

According to LinkedIn, the top 10 startups in the list feature three new entrants this year, including bike sharing startup Bounce at the fifth position.

“India is the world's second largest startup ecosystem and this made it incredibly exciting to curate the second edition of the Top Startups list," said Adith Charlie, India managing editor, LinkedIn.

"In terms of creating opportunity, the startup ecosystem continues to flourish by fulfilling employment needs across various industries in the midst of the economic slowdown," he added.

LinkedIn said it measured the startups based on four parameters: employment growth, engagement with the company and its employees, job interest and the ability to attract top talent.

Here are the top 25 startups in India, according to LinkedIn's list of top startups:

Serial No. Startup 1 OYO 2 Cure.Fit 3 TapChief 4 Razorpay 5 Bounce 6 Playment 7 Rivigo 8 Acko General Insurance 9 mfine 10 InterviewBit 11 Udaan 12 Little Black Book (LBB) 13 Dunzo 14 upGrad 15 Nineleaps 16 Simpl 17 Meesho 18 Digit Insurance 19 Karza Technologies 20 StashFin 21 Pristyn Care 22 WhiteHat Jr 23 Bizongo 24 Smartworks 25 Stanza Living

Nearly 50 per cent of the startups in the list are based in Bengaluru, LinkedIn said.

