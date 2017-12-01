Linked Aadhaar With Bank Account? How To Check Linking Status Online

How to check Aadhaar-bank account linking status online

"Congratulations! Your Bank Aadhaar Mapping has been done." That is the message you can hope to receive after checking the status of linking of your Aadhaar with your bank account. An online tool by the UIDAI or Unique Identification Authority of India, which issues the 12-digit Unique Identity Number (UID) and Aadhaar card, enables users to check the Aadhaar card-bank account linking status via a One-Time Password (OTP). For this, you need your mobile number registered with Aadhaar, according to the UIDAI website - uidai.gov.in.Expanding the scope of Aadhaar linking, the government has set a deadline of December 31, 2017 for seeding the UID into a bank account. Therefore, it is important that you link your Aadhaar card with your bank account. In case you have already done so, use the online facility by the UIDAI to verify it, they add. Many banks have urged their customers to complete the Aadhaar card linking process. This can be done online, through an SMS service, through ATM and by way of visiting a branch.Find the link that says 'Check Aadhaar & Bank Account Linking Status' on the UIDAI self service portal - uidai.gov.in - and click on it.(Find the 'Check Aadhaar & Bank Account Linking Status' link on the UIDAI portal - uidai.gov.in)On the next page, which says 'Aadhaar Linking', proceed by entering your Aadhaar number as well as the security code in the respective fields and click on 'Send OTP'.(The user is required to enter the OTP received on the registered mobile number in the given field to log in)After this step, you should receive an OTP or One-Time Password on your mobile number registered with Aadhaar. This OTP is valid for a limited period.Once you receive the OTP, enter it in the given field and proceed by clicking on the 'Login' button, at the bottom of the page.After completion of the verification process, the UIDAI facility displays the following message in case the Aadhaar is linked with a bank account: "Congratulations! Your Bank Aadhaar Mapping has been done."(The UIDAI portal displays the above message after successful completion of the verification process)Besides Aadhaar card-bank account linking status, the UIDAI portal also displays information such as date of linking and bank name, according to the UIDAI website."Aadhaar Linking status is fetched from NPCI Server. Under any circumstance, UIDAI shall not be responsible or liable for the correctness of the displayed status. Further, UIDAI is not storing any information fetched from NPCI server," according to the UIDAI website.