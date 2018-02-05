LIC Says Link Insurance Policy With Aadhaar, PAN Before March 31. How To Link Online Aadhaar Card Linking with LIC policy: The life insurer offers both online and offline facilities to its policyholders for linking Aadhaar and PAN to their policies.

The last date for linking LIC policy with Aadhaar is March 31.

How To Link LIC Policy With Aadhaar Online

1) Make a list of the policy numbers of your LIC policies. Also, keep your Aadhaar Card and PAN card handy.



2) Log into



3) Click on it and LIC gives you a list of instructions on how to link policies online. Read the instructions.



4) The mobile number as registered with UIDAI, the authority which issues Aadhaar card, has to be entered and an OTP will be sent to the Aadhaar registered number.



5) In case your mobile number is not updated in Aadhaar, contact nearby LIC Branch Office for Aadhaar linking, says LIC.



6) After reading the checklist, click on the



7) Then the policyholder has to fill in details like Full Name As Per Aadhaar, Date Of Birth (dd/mm/yyyy), Name of Father/Spouse, Aadhaar Number, Policy Number, PAN etc.



8) Then you have to click on the GET OTP link and an OTP will be sent to your Aadhaar-registered number.



9) After submitting the form, you get a message on the success of the registration for linkage.



10) After verification with UIDAI, SMS / mail confirmation is sent to you. The verification may take a few days, says LIC.

Linking of LIC policy with Aadhaar at LIC Branches: Form, Documents Required And Other Details



If an LIC policyholder is unable to link policies with Aadhaar, PAN online, they can do it by visiting an LIC branch. LIC, on its website, has provided the link to a form which the policy holder needs to fill for linking of Aadhaar Number and PAN to LIC policies. Download the form and get it printed. Fill in the policy numbers and sign the form. The policyholder also needs to submit this Aadhaar / PAN Mandate Form duly completed along with the self-attested copy of Aadhaar card and PAN Card / Form No.60 to the nearest LIC Branch, LIC said.



Meanwhile, LIC has cautioned policyholders against some messages in social media asking them to link their Aadhaar number by sending an SMS to the designated number. LIC said that there is no facility to link Aadhaar number to LIC policy.



“Our attention is drawn to some messages circulated in social media with our Emblem and logo asking policyholders to link their Aadhaar number by sending SMS to designated number. LIC of India informs the public and policyholders that no such message has been sent by LIC. Also no facility to link Aadhaar number to policies is available through SMS in LIC. As and when LIC will enable linking of Aadhaar number with policies through SMS ,our website will be duly updated of this option," LIC said.



