LIC Press Conference Live Updates: LIC IPO Opens On May 4, Price Band Rs 902-949

The Life Insurance Corporation's (LIC) public issue offer, India's biggest is finally here, with the long-awaited initial public offering (IPO) to open on May 2 for anchor investors and from May 4 to May 9 for the general public, the insurance behemoth confirmed on Wednesday at its press conference.

The public offer will be in the price band of Rs 902-949, with a Rs 60 discount to policyholders and a Rs 45 discount for retail investors and employees.

On Saturday, the LIC board approved a cut in its IPO issue size to 3.5 per cent from 5 per cent, the company said. The government will now sell 3.5 per cent of its stake in LIC for Rs 21,000 crore, valuing the insurance behemoth at 6 lakh crore.

Here are the Live Updates on LIC IPO press conference:

Apr 27, 2022 12:55 (IST) Beginning of LIC 3.0, Says LIC Chairman M R Kumar

Apr 27, 2022 12:52 (IST) "A Great Opportunity, Considered Unthinkable": DIPAM Secretary

LIC IPO is a great opportunity and something was considered unthinkable and it was always an investors and is now coming to investors to become invested in, says DIPAM secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey.

Apr 27, 2022 12:49 (IST) Rs 45 Discount For Employees And Retail Investors

Rs 45 discount for employees and retail investors. The employee reservation portion will be 5 per cent of the post-offer equity share capital and the policyholder reservation portion will be below 10 per cent of the offer size.

Apr 27, 2022 12:47 (IST) India's Biggest Public Issue Will Be In The Price Band Of ₹ 902-949

