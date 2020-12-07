LIC Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana: Pensions, Premiums, Other Details Here

LIC's Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana provides pension for senior citizens of 60 years and above

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India, which offers various insurance plans like endowment plans, money back plans, term insurance plans, also offers pension plans. LIC Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana is one such pension plan being offered by the country's largest life insurance company. The government has modified rate of pension for Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana and extended the period of sale of this plan for a further period of three years from financial year 2020-21 till March 31, 2023. As per the terms and conditions under this plan, guaranteed rates of pension for policies sold during a year will be reviewed and decided at the beginning of each year by the Ministry of Finance. For the first financial year upto March 31, 2021, the scheme will provide an assured pension of 7.40 per cent per annum payable monthly, LIC said on its website. (Also Read: LIC Jeevan Akshay VII Plan: Pensions, Premiums And Other Benefits Here)

Here are details of LIC Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana: