LIC Policy Linking With Aadhaar, PAN: How To Link It Online LIC or Life Insurance Corporation of India says Adhaar and PAN has to linked with insurance policies by December 31, according to a government directive.

Aadhaar-Linking: If mobile number is not updated in Aadhaar, visit branch office, says LIC.



LIC however cautioned policyholders against some messages in social media that ask policyholders to link their Aadhaar number by sending SMS to a designated number. The insurer clarified that "no such message has been sent by LIC".



"As and when LIC will enable linking of Aadhaar number with policies through SMS , our website will be duly updated of this option. LIC policyholders are cautioned to check with LIC offices before sharing their personal information," the life insurer said.

How To Link LIC Policy With Aadhaar Online:

1) Keep your Aadhaar Card and PAN card handy along with the list of policies.



2) Log in to

3) Click on the link and LIC gives you a to-do checklist. Read the instructions.



4) Mobile Number as registered with UIDAI has to be entered. OTP will be sent to the number provided.



5) In case your mobile number is not updated in Aadhaar, kindly contact nearby LIC Branch Office for Aadhaar linking, says LIC.



6) After reading the checklist, click on the

After submitting the details in the form, a message will be shown on the success of the registration for linkage.



After verification with UIDAI or Unique Identification Authority of India, which issues Aadhaar card, a SMS/mail confirmation will be sent to you, says LIC. The verification may take few days, the insurer adds. Aadhaar-Linking At LIC Branches: How To Download Form, Documents Required And Other Details

LIC has given a link on its



