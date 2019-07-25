LIC's New Children's Money Back Plan: Money Backs, Eligibility Details Here

LIC Policy: The policy term for LIC's New Children's Money Back Plan is 25 years.

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India, the country's largest life insurance company, is offering insurance cum investment LIC policy for children. Named as LIC's New Children's Money Back Plan, the policy is designed to meet the educational, marriage and other needs of growing children through survival benefits. In addition, it provides for the risk cover on the life of child during the policy term and a slew of survival benefits on surviving to the end of the specified durations, LIC noted on its website licindia.in. Apart from money back plans, the LIC also offers term insurance policies, pension plans, endowment policies, unit linked plans and health insurance plans. (Also Read: LIC Money Back Plan-20 Years: Premium, Money Back, Other Details Here)

LIC Policy: Here are details of premiums, benefits and sum assured applicable to LIC's New Children's Money Back Plan:

LIC's New Children's Money Back Plan can be purchased by the parent or grandparent for a child aged between 0 to 12 years for minimum sum assured of Rs 1 lakh and in multiples of Rs 10,000 thereof, LIC noted on its website. (Also Read: LIC Jeevan Lakshya Plan: Premium, Maturity Benefits, Other Details Here)

LIC's New Children's Money Back Plan does not has any limit for the maximum sum assured for the policy.

The policy term for LIC's New Children's Money Back Plan is 25 years and in case the age at entry of the life assured is less than eight years, the risk under this plan will commence either one day before the completion of two years (from the date commencement of policy) or one day before the policy anniversary coinciding with or immediately following the completion of eight years of age, whichever is earlier, according to LIC. (Also Read: LIC Jeevan Shanti Plan: Premiums, Pensions, Other Benefits Here)

Here are money back benefits being offered by LIC under LIC's New Children's Money Back Plan:

Once the child completes ages of 18 years, 20 years and 22 years, the LIC will pay out 20 per cent of the basic sum assured to the policy holder and on the end of the 25th years remaining 40 per cent amount will be payable to the policy holder along with vested simple reversionary bonuses and final additional bonus. (Also Read: LIC Jeevan Labh Policy: Premium, Eligibility, Sum Assured, Other Benefits Here)

Here are some sample premium rates per Rs 1,000 to be paid under the LIC New Children's Money Back Plan, as listed by the insurer:

Age (in years) Premium ( R s. ) 0 44.15 5 57.00 10 80.60 12 93.90 Source: licindia.in

If premiums are not paid within the grace period then the policy will lapse. A lapsed policy can be revived within a period of 2 consecutive years from the date of first unpaid premium but before the date of maturity, LIC added.

