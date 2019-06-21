LIC Jeevan Shanti Plan: Premiums, Pensions, Other Benefits Here

LIC India: Under Jeevan Shanti plan pension rates are guaranteed at the inception of the policy.

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India apart from offering term and endowment insurance plans is also offering pension plans. LIC Jeevan Shanti is one of the pension plans being offered by the country's largest life insurer. LIC Jeevan Shanti plan is a single premium plan wherein the policyholder has an option to choose an immediate or deferred annuity, LIC noted on its website licindia.in. Under the LIC Jeevan Shanti plan, the annuity or pension rates are guaranteed at the inception of the policy for both Immediate and Deferred Annuity and annuities are payable throughout the life time of the policyholder, LIC added.

Here are details of pensions, premium, annuity or pension options provided by LIC under Jeevan Shanti plan:

The policyholder gets nine different annuity options to choose from to suit every need and circumstance, LIC said.

LIC Jeevan Shanti plan can be purchased by any individual in the age group 30 years and 79 years for deferred annuity and 85 years for immediate annuity.

Minimum purchase price of the policy is Rs 1.5 lakh and there is no maximum limit for the purchase price, according to LIC.

The policy holder gets to choose from the pension options mentioned below:

Option A: Immediate Annuity for life.

Option B: Immediate Annuity with guaranteed period of 5 years and life thereafter.

Option C: Immediate Annuity with guaranteed period of 10 years and life thereafter.

Option D: Immediate Annuity with guaranteed period of 15 years and life thereafter.

Option E: Immediate Annuity with guaranteed period of 20 years and life thereafter.

Option F: Immediate Annuity for life with return of Purchase Price.

Option G: Immediate Annuity for life increasing at a simple rate of 3 per cent per annum.

Option H: Joint Life Immediate Annuity for life with a provision for 50 per cent of the annuity to the Secondary Annuitant on death of the Primary Annuitant.

Option I: Joint Life Immediate Annuity for life with a provision for 100 per cent of the annuity payable as long as one of the Annuitant survives.

Option J: Joint life immediate annuity for life with a provision for 100 per cent of the annuity payable as long as one of the Annuitant survives and return of Purchase Price on death of last survivor.

For instance an individual purchases Jeevan Shanti plan at the age of 45 with a deferment period of 20 years he/she will get the following annuity amount under the annuity option chosen by the policy holder.

Annuity Option Annuity Amount (Rs.) Immediate Annuity: Option A: Immediate Annuity for life 74,300 Option B: Immediate Annuity with guaranteed period of 5 years and life thereafter 74,200 Option C: Immediate Annuity with guaranteed period of 10 years and life thereafter 73,900 Option D: Immediate Annuity with guaranteed period of 15 years and life thereafter 73,500 Option E: Immediate Annuity with guaranteed period of 20 years and life thereafter 72,900 Option F: Immediate Annuity for life with return of Purchase Price 65,400 Option G: Immediate Annuity for life increasing at a simple rate of 3% p.a 56,200 Option H: Joint Life Immediate Annuity for life with a provision for 50% of the annuity to the Secondary Annuitant on death of the Primary Annuitant 71,100 Option I: Joint Life Immediate Annuity for life with a provision for 100% of the annuity payable as long as one of the Annuitant survives 68,300 Option J: Joint Life Immediate Annuity for life with a provision for 100% of the annuity payable as long as one of the Annuitant survives and return of Purchase Price on death of last survivor 64,900 Deferred Annuity: Option 1: Deferred annuity for Single life 206,600 Option 2: Deferred annuity for Joint life 227,200 Source: LIC

The premium paid towards LIC Jeevan Shanti Policy qualifies for income tax relief under the Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.