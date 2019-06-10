LIC Jeevan Labh Policy: Premium, Eligibility, Sum Assured, Other Benefits Here

LIC Policy: LIC Jeevan Labh policy comes under three different policy/premium paying terms.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the country's largest life insurer is offering LIC Jeevan Labh Policy which is an endowment plan which offers a combination of protection and savings. The plan provides financial support for the family in case of unfortunate death of the policyholder any time before maturity and a lump sum amount at the time of maturity for the surviving policyholder, LIC noted on its website. LIC, apart from offering endowment plans, also offer other savings, pension and insurance products like term insurance plans, unit linked plans, health insurance plans, pension plans and micro insurance plans.

LIC Insurance Policy: Here are details of premiums, eligibility, sum assured and other benefits being offered by LIC under its Jeevan Labh Policy:

LIC Jeevan Labh policy can be purchased any individual between the age group of eight and maximum of 59 years if the policy term is for 16 years. The minimum sum assured for LIC's Jeevan Labh policy is Rs 2 lakh and there is no maximum limit for the quantum of sum assured, according LIC's website.

LIC Jeevan Labh policy comes under three different policy/premium paying terms these are 16 years policy term and 10 years premium paying term, 21 years policy term and 15 years premium paying term and 25 years policy term and 16 years premium paying term, LIC added.

If the policy holder is choosing for policy term of 21 years, the maximum age limit is 54 years and if the policy holder is choosing for policy term of 25 years, the maximum age limit is 50 years making the maturity age for LIC Jeevan Labh policy at 75 years, according to LIC.

Premiums for the LIC Jeevan Labh policy can be paid regularly on monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or yearly basis. A grace period of one month but not less than 30 days will be allowed for payment of yearly, half-yearly, quarterly mode and 15 days for monthly mode of premium payment, LIC said.

Below are the sample premium rates per Rs 1,000 for LIC Jeevan Labh Policy: