LIC Jeevan Pragati Policy: Sum Assured, Premiums, Other Details Here

LIC's Jeevan Pragati plan offers combination of protection and savings.

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India, the country's largest life insurance company, among its various insurance products also offers endowment plans. The endowment plans, unlike term insurance plans which provide life cover, offer a mix of life cover and a savings plan, say financial analysts. One such LIC's endowment policy is LIC Jeevan Pragati plan. LIC's Jeevan Pragati plan is a non-linked, with - profits plan which offers a combination of protection and savings, LIC said on its website www.licindia.in.

Here is all you need to know about LIC Jeevan Pragati Policy:

Any individual between the age group of 12-45 years of age can opt to buy LIC Jeevan Pragati Policy for a minimum sum assured of Rs 1.5 lakh. There is no maximum limit for the amount of sum assured.

The policy is for a term of 12-20 years and the maximum age of an individual to buy LIC Jeevan Pragati plan is 45 years with maximum maturity age of 65 years, LIC noted on its website.

Premiums can be paid regularly at yearly, half-yearly, quarterly or monthly mode over the term of policy.

If premiums are not paid within the grace period then the policy will lapse. A lapsed policy can be revived within a period of two consecutive years from the date of first unpaid premium but before the date of maturity as the case may be, by paying all the arrears of premium together with interest.

Sum assured will be paid to the insured person on maturity along with vested bonuses and final additional bonus will be payable in lump sum on survival provided all due premiums have been paid.

In case of death of policy holder during the term of policy sum assured on death will be paid to the legal heirs/nominees provided all due premiums have been paid regularly, LIC said on its website.

