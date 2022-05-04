LIC IPO Opens For Subscription, Booked 12% In An Hour

LIC IPO, with a price band of Rs 902-949 a share, will conclude on May 9.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation of India opened for subscription on Wednesday. As o 11:03 am, the initial share sale attracted bids for 2 crore equity shares against the IPO size of 16.20 crore shares -- subscribed 12 per cent within an hour on the first day of bidding.

Retail individual investors' portion was booked 0.18 times and non-institutional investors' category was subscribed 0.04 times. Employee reserved and policyholder reserved portions were subscribed 0.28 times and 0.26 times, respectively.

After a reservation for employees and policyholders, the remaining shares will be allocated in a ratio of 50 per cent to qualified institutional buyers, 35 per cent to retail investors and 15 per cent for non-institutional investors.

The public issue, with a price band of Rs 902-949 a share, will conclude on May 9.

The IPO will take subscriptions even on Saturday (May 7), an unusual move aimed at attracting more investors.

LIC policyholders will get a discount of Rs 60 per equity share, while retail investors and employees will get a discount of Rs 45 on each share.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 15 shares (one lot) for Rs 14,235 at the upper end of issue price.

The government plans to raise Rs 21,000 crore by diluting a 3.5 per cent stake in LIC.

The stock would get listed at the exchanges (BSE and NSE) on May 17.

LIC dominates India's insurance sector, with more than 280 million policies.