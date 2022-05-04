LIC's Rs 21,000 Crore IPO Opens Today For Subscription: Live Updates

LIC would hit the stock exchanges on May 17.

The much-awaited initial share sale of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) set to open for subscription on Wednesday. The insurance behemoth stated that it has garnered around Rs 5,627 crore from anchor investors ahead of the initial public offering (IPO).

May 04, 2022 08:47 (IST) Should You Subscribe?

The country's largest insurer reduced its IPO size to 3.5 per cent from 5 per cent decided earlier due to the prevailing market condition. The country's largest insurer reduced its IPO size to 3.5 per cent from 5 per cent decided earlier due to the prevailing market condition. Here's what experts said about the mega-IPO

May 04, 2022 08:23 (IST) The Centre plans to raise Rs 21,000 crore by diluting a 3.5 per cent stake in LIC. For an IPO, the valuation would be the highest ever in the Indian market. Before this, the highest fundraise was seen in Paytm IPO last year at Rs 18,300 crore and Coal India in 2010 at Rs 15,200 crore.