LIC IPO, India's Biggest, Opens Today: 10 Things To Know

The price band for LIC IPO is Rs 902-949 per equity share.

LIC policyholders will get a discount of Rs 60 per equity share, while retail investors and employees will get a discount of Rs 45 on each share.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 15 shares (one lot) for Rs 14,235 at the upper end of issue price.

LIC shares would get listed at the stock exchanges on May 17.

The Centre plans to raise Rs 21,000 crore by diluting a 3.5 per cent stake in LIC.

For an IPO, the valuation would be the highest ever in the Indian market. Before this, the highest fundraise was seen in Paytm IPO last year at Rs 18,300 crore and Coal India in 2010 at Rs 15,200 crore.

LIC has approached its policyholders through SMS and other medium to inform them about the share sale.

LIC has been informing about the IPO for several months through various channels including print and TV advertisements.

The country's largest insurer reduced its IPO size to 3.5 per cent from 5 per cent decided earlier due to the prevailing market condition.