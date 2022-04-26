LIC IPO Coming Next Month. Read On How To Apply

The much awaited LIC IPO is coming next month and would be India's biggest public offer

The much-awaited Life Insurance Corporation's (LIC) initial public offer (IPO) will come out next month, which at Rs 21,000 crore is set to be India's biggest-ever issue.

The IPO will open on May 2 for anchor investors and from May 4 to May 9 for retail investors, according to sources.

Let's us find how one can apply for the LIC IPO.

Investors need to log in to online banking.

Once done, they need to go to the “investments” section and click on the IPO/e-IPO option.

After this, they will have to fill the depository details and bank account details.

Subsequently the verification process will be completed.

After the verification process, investors need to go to "Invest in IPO" section.

They will have to select the public offer for which they would like to apply.

Investors then need to enter the number of shares and the "bid price".

They should carefully need to go through the terms and conditions before placing their bids.

Investors can then confirm and place their order by clicking on "Apply Now".

Share Allotment Status Check

After subscribing the shares, investors need to check whether shares have been allotted to them or not.

For this, applicants need to visit: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx