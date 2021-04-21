All You Need To Know About LIC Jeevan Labh Policy

Jeevan Labh premium can be paid on monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or yearly basis.

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), the country's largest life insurer, offers LIC Jeevan Labh policy which is an endowment plan that provides a lump sum amount to the policyholder at the time of maturity of policy, and financial support for the family in case of death of the policyholder before maturity of policy, according to LIC. The LIC offers various insurance policies like terms insurance policies, money back insurance plans, pension plans and health insurance plans. Endowment insurance plans offered by LIC are a combination of protection and savings, LIC said in a press release. LIC's Jeevan Labh Policy is one of the endowment insurance policy being provided by the state-owned insurer. (Also Read: LIC Jeevan Akshay VII Plan: Pensions, Premiums And Other Benefits Here)

Here are details of premium, eligibility criteria, sum assured and other benefits applicable to LIC's Jeevan Labh insurance policy:

The LIC Jeevan Labh policy can be purchased any individual in the age group of 8-59 years if the policy term is for 16 years. The minimum sum assured for LIC's Jeevan Labh policy is Rs 2 lakh and there is no maximum limit for the quantum of sum assured, according to the LIC website.

The premium for LIC Jeevan Labh policy can be paid regularly on a monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or yearly basis. A grace period of one month but not less than 30 days is allowed for payment in the yearly, half-yearly and quarterly modes, and 15 days in case of monthly payments, according to the LIC website.

LIC offers three different policy/premium-paying terms for the Jeevan Labh policy: 16 years policy term and 10 years premium paying term; 21 years policy term and 15 years premium paying term, and 25 years policy term and 16 years premium paying term.

Below are sample premium rates per Rs 1,000 applicable for LIC Jeevan Labh policy: