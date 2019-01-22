LIC Completes Acquisition Of Controlling Stake In IDBI Bank: 10 Things To Know

At the end of the December quarter, LIC held a 44.3 per cent stake in IDBI Bank.

LIC or Life Insurance Corporation on Monday completed acquisition of a controlling stake in IDBI Bank. With the completion of acquisition of a 51 per cent stake, LIC became the majority shareholder of IDBI Bank, according to a regulatory filing by the state-run lender. The deal is "envisaged as a win-win situation for both IDBI Bank and LIC with an opportunity to create enormous value for shareholders, customers & employees of both entities through mutual synergies," IDBI Bank said in its statement.