Lemon Tree Hotels IPO Gets Sebi's Approval

Highlights
- Lemon Tree Hotels filed DRHP with Sebi in September last year
- Lemon Tree Hotels IPO comprises 24.90% of the post-offer paid up capital
- Lemon Tree has 40 hotels with 4,300 rooms in 24 cities countrywide
The offer will constitute up to 24.90 per cent of the post-offer paid up equity share capital of the company. The public issue is aimed at achieving the benefits of listing the equity shares on stock exchanges.
"Our company expects that listing of the equity shares will enhance our visibility and brand image and provide liquidity to our shareholders. Listing will also provide a public market for the equity shares in India," the company said in the DRHP. Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, CLSA India, J P Morgan India and YES Securities will mange the company's public issue. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The company has 40 hotels with 4,300 rooms in 24 cities across the country. Founded in 2002 by Patu Keswani, the company has hotels under four brands -- Lemon Tree Premier, which is an upscale brand; Lemon Tree Resorts, a leisure segment brand; Lemon Tree Hotels, a midscale brand and the economy brand Red Fox Hotels.
