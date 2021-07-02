Laurus Labs Gains On Receiving License To Market Anti-Covid Drug 2DG

Shares of drug maker - Laurus Labs - rose as much as 3.4 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 689.90 after it received the license from Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) to manufacture and market oral COVID drug 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose (2DG). 2DG has been given emergency approval by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for use on COVID-19 patients in the country.

Laurus Labs has already applied with CDSCO for emergency use authroisation (EUA) for 2DG.

The first batch of anti-COVID oral drug 2-DG, developed by the DRDO, was released in May by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

In efficacy trends, the ministry said, patients treated with 2-DG showed faster symptomatic cure than the standard of care (SoC) on various endpoints.

Laurus Labs shares have so far this year surged a whopping 95 per cent, outperforming the Sensex which has advanced 10 per cent.

As of 1:49 pm, Laurus Las shares share traded nearly 1 per cent higher at Rs 673.40, outperforming the Sensex which was trading on a flat note.